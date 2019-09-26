Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. lessened its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Myokardia worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

In other Myokardia news, EVP June Lee sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $776,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,810.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,403. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.53. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,679. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

