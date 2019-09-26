Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

MYOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Myokardia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP June Lee sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $310,229.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $3,316,403. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

MYOK stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 4,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,679. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

