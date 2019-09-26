Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of HD stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

