Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

