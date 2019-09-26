Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $170.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.