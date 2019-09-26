Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 10,032 Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDermott International worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

