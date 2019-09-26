Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,590,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

MSCI traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $223.26. 9,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.95. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

