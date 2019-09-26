MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.78 ($139.28).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €102.90 ($119.65). 72,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.90. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a fifty-two week high of €114.70 ($133.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.11.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.