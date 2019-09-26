Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) traded up 17.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.85, 110,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 87,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 833,333 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,995 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

