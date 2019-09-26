Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.71

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.71 and traded as high as $32.92. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 31,524 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 240.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 573.53%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

