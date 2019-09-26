Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.63

Shares of Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.63 and traded as high as $208.45. Morguard shares last traded at $204.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$192.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Morguard Corp will post 13.270001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.