Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.10 ($160.59).

ETR CON traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €118.06 ($137.28). 571,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Continental has a 52 week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52 week high of €160.45 ($186.57).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

