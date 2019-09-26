Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $48.60. 27,803,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,673 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 49.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

