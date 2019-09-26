Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDD stock remained flat at $$6.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 164,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,521. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

