Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.09. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,137. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $761,612.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 354,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $3,160,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,095,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,495 shares of company stock valued at $32,493,864 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

