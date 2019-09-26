MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Cap of $898,435.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $898,435.00 and approximately $3,592.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016630 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002224 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005222 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 170,169,443 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

