Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,928 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 38,577.6% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 94,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,070,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

