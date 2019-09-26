Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $21,440,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,935,572 shares of company stock worth $545,402,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.96. 1,379,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

