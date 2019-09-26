Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 176,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $106.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

