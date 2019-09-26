Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,121 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.21. 15,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.