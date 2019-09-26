Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.31. 1,045,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

