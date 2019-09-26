MonaCoin Price Tops $1.09 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00013016 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, QBTC and CryptoBridge. MonaCoin has a market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02005314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.00 or 0.02674674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00673303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00693962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00449725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Livecoin, QBTC and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.