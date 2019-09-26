MinexCoin Trading Down 38.5% This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $331,491.00 and approximately $72,073.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00190383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.01012424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037931 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019887 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,424,940 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,865 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

