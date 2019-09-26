MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8,950.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 98,058 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 920,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

