Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63,407 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 4,978,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

