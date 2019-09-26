Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.93.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

