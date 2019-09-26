Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.93.
Micron Technology stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,803,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.