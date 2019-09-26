Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 27,803,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.