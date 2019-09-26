Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 143,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MICR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000. Micron Solutions comprises about 2.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 8.70% of Micron Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

