Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.08. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

