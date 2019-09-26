Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 165.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Metlife by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,073,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,697,000 after buying an additional 194,854 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 173,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Metlife by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

