Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $684.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.77. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 536.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.