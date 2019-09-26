Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.02. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $167.34 and a 52 week high of $268.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $955.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

