Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 202550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Mawson Resources Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

