Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 368.75% from the company’s current price.

MTNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,050 shares of company stock valued at $89,242.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

