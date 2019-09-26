Matchpool Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $174,431.00 and $417.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00189919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.01009745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00087989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

