Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

