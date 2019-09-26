Martinrea International Inc (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.28. 372,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$15.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.18.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$948.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,322.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,908.64.

MRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

