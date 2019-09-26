Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.66

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.66 and last traded at $271.57, with a volume of 2294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.66.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.
In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $41,050,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.
About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
