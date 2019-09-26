Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.66

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.66 and last traded at $271.57, with a volume of 2294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $41,050,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

