Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MNP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 286 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.67. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 million and a P/E ratio of 77.30. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.66 ($4.07).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.