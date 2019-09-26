Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,958,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

