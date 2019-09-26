Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.43

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $24.20. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 1,202,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.08.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$22.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$43,123.19. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$136,578.75.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.