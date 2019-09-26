Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mantech International by 38.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $71.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

