Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.57. 294,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Manitowoc has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

