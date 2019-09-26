Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MNL remained flat at $GBX 530 ($6.93) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940. The company has a market cap of $155.63 million and a P/E ratio of 31.93. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 542 ($7.08). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 447.57.

In other news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 11,462 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £59,602.40 ($77,881.09).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

