Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.78. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.