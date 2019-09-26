MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.41.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,607,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,664,000 after acquiring an additional 411,306 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 98.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,661,000 after acquiring an additional 157,753 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.5% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 907,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.