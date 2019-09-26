MAI Capital Management Sells 6,518 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after buying an additional 261,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 604.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 323,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,770. The company has a market capitalization of $347.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.