MAI Capital Management Sells 4,496 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,810,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $938,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 149,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,287,298. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

