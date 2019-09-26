MAI Capital Management Purchases 8,088 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.04. 5,398,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

