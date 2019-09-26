MAI Capital Management Purchases 39,840 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

